Why Boris’s new immigration rules are real recipe for disaster for tourism

So farewell then Maja, Alejandro and Franz - it seems we no longer have any need of you. According to Boris, anyway.

In a week in which he has kept his head down in Chevening (a 115-bedroom lakeside mansion in Kent) storms have raged, homes have been flooded, coronavirus-infected Brits have been abandoned aboard ship in the Orient, but Boris and his government have been concentrating on new immigration rules.

Rules which could very well pulverise our hospitality industry. Rules which have been described by local industry chiefs as "crazy". Never mind. It fulfils Boris's election pledge to do something about immigration. Box ticked. Who cares how it impacts us?

For, as we all now know, Northern Ireland is not high up among the PM's priorities.

The new rules, introduced by Home Secretary Priti Patel, involve a points system based on incoming workers being able to speak English and having a job for which they will be paid in the region of £25,600.

Which will be a bit of a hike for business owners seeking someone to package chickens or clean the loos in the B&B.

The idea behind the new system is that, in Ms Patel's words, it will encourage businesses to "invest in homegrown talent".

But what happens if we're short of homegrown talent?

That's precisely the point made by Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster. Colin reckons that in the next four years among the 30,000 job vacancies to be filled in that particular sector we're going to need around 2,000 chefs.

Where are we going to get 2,000 Gordon Ramsays from?

Granted, among the ranks of homegrown talent there always will be a number of aspiring Gordons and Nigellas. But it's also fairly clear we're going to need further reinforcements in the kitchen from elsewhere.

And who cares if they can't speak a whole lot of English so long as they're fluent with a frying pan?

The viability of the local hospitality industry matters because it is vital to Northern Ireland's tourism trade, which now rakes in millions per annum.

And migrant workers are, in turn, vital to that industry - as well as to many others.

This is not about promoting an open door immigration system. I don't go along with the charge often made that people who objected to previous policy were motivated purely by racism.

Granted, there are indeed bigots out there.

But there are also many, many decent working class people who have been concerned down the years about big business scandalously exploiting cheap migrant labour and in the process dragging down wages for local youth already at the lower end of the earning curve.

That's not racism. That's pointing out reality.

But another reality is that here in Northern Ireland local industries - among them many small businesses - have faced enormous and unique challenges for many years.

Yes, it's a good thing that these businesses should be encouraged to improve wages, to foster local talent and nurture local skills.

But common sense has to come into the picture too.

Migrant workers are synonymous with the hospitality industry throughout the world. It's a mutually beneficial arrangement.

Keen young people get the chance to live in another country, to learn, to progress and in many cases eventually make their home there.

In return their new country and the industry that employs them benefits from their taxes and their talents.

Go into any hotel, any restaurant just about anywhere in the world and you'll find workers from another land serving customers, including very many with our own distinct Northern Ireland accent.

As manufacturing industry here has declined, tourism and hospitality have become the new bulwarks of our struggling economy. That sector already has enough to deal with without further bureaucratic hurdles.

At a time of record low unemployment rates surely a balance could be found.

So where are our MLAs in all this?

That would be a bit like asking where's Boris.

Harry ‘Bon’ with a silver spoon in his mouth

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

In an online exchange with Bon Jovi this week (it wasn't a real text but a PR exercise for an Invictus Games event they'll both be attending) Prince Harry referenced one of the singer's best known songs.

Supposedly asked how he was, Harry replied: "I'm good. Just livin' on a prayer..."

A bit of a surprise there for those of us who understood him to actually be livin' on vast inherited wealth, an annual handout from his father's Duchy estate, and, of course, funding from taxpayers...

Ugly lie that the Ulsterman is unattractive

Are Northern Irish men really the ugliest in the world? According to figures from a US-based dating site for "beautiful people", Irish men in general come at the very bottom of the looks chart.

And then in a further gratuitous pop at our local lads a spokesperson adds: "The majority of male (Irish) applicants came from Belfast and Galway, as well as more rural areas which historically have housed some of Ireland's least attractive inhabitants." What rude nonsense is this? Time to stand up for the Ulstermen?

Gregg more than a legend

The funeral of Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine on February 21st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

I never met the great Harry Gregg, who died this week. But what a man. What a hero.

From the golden era before footballers became the pampered prima donnas they are today (with a few exceptions) Mr Gregg didn't just distinguish himself as a sportsman but as a man of great and rare valour.

His courage after the Munich air crash in which 23 people died is rightly now the stuff of legend.

Despite being injured himself he returned time and again to save others, including a mother and her baby.

In the years that followed he was known as a gentleman on the pitch and off. Modest, dignified and kind.

How do we pay tribute to such a man?

There have been calls for a statue of him to be erected at Manchester United's Old Trafford ground. And one in his home town of Coleraine.

But before Coleraine became Harry's home town, his real home town - the place of his birth - was Tobermore.

I only discovered that this week, and I grew up not too far away in south Derry.

Tobermore has a long and proud association with the beautiful game through the great Tobermore United.

In a lovely comment on Facebook paying tribute to Harry this week, Brian Weir, a long-time fan of United (Tobermore, that is) described him as his hero.

"And, undoubtedly the best goalkeeper ever to have been born in Tobermore," added Brian in the post.

That's what you call a real and heartfelt tribute

Read more Coleraine gives Harry Gregg a send-off fit for the hero he was

.