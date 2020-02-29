Why pastors and Peta need to stop playing the blame game over global coronavirus spread

Where would we be without the judgmentalists keeping us up to speed on judgments from God? Usually it's American pastors (and a few of the homegrown variety) arguing that various natural disasters - hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes, flooding, fire and brimstone - can all be interpreted as judgment from on high on account of things like same sex marriage, anti-gun laws, atheism, materialism, "pleasure seeking" and anything they deem to fall under the general label "wickedness."

I often wonder if American pastors (and a few of the homegrown variety) might be some sort of judgment from God on the rest of us for giving them airtime.

Needless to say, the global coronavirus epidemic is now also being discussed by some online religious loons as the latest example of the Almighty working in that mysterious way of his to signal displeasure.

This we've come to expect.

But picking up the baton in the race to suggest global calamity is retribution for human "failings" we now have certain factions in the animal rights lobby.

In a television interview the other day, Jane Goodall, the environmentalist much lauded (and rightly so) for her work with chimpanzees, appeared to be arguing that coronavirus was evidence of the natural world exacting revenge upon humankind.

Then came a controversial online post from Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) declaring: "Carnivorous is an anagram of coronavirus. Coincidence? We think not."

To which some wit replied: "Peta is an anagram for pate. Coincidence? I think not."

Peta are very much from the "meat is murder" side of the dining room. But I'm not sure it's terribly ethical of them attributing this new, scary global pandemic to the world's carnivores (still in the majority despite the current popularity of vegan ready meals in M&S).

It's a bit more complicated than that.

The origins of the virus are being linked to the Wuhan Seafood Market where, despite the name, various exotic meat-based delicacies were also on offer. Including the famous and now infamous bat soup...

You and I might recoil a bit at the thought of a bowl of flying rodent broth but in many poorer parts of the world not everybody has always had ready access to prime cuts of sirloin.

Down the ages hungry people ate what was available. Many dishes that would raise a western foodie's eyebrow are still traditional fare for millions.

Accusing carnivores of causing coronavirus is a bit like saying vegetarians (of which I am one) are responsible for potato blight.

There's a fair bit of virtue signalling involved in the current appetite for veganism. But some obviously take it way more seriously than others. Following a recent court action, a gentleman in London was granted the right to have his "ethical veganism" recognised as a protected belief, much the same as a religion.

The court was told he refused to take a bus because he was unwilling to sit on leather seats or hold on to a leather strap and was further concerned that the bus might kill a fly on its windscreen.

Imagine how horrified he'd be by the windscreen insect cull that is now commonplace round Lough Neagh in the summer months.

But at least he sounds like a kind soul. Too many others are too ready to apportion blame to suit their own beliefs at a time when the world needs to be uniting to deal with this scary, new global threat.

This was the week when coronavirus finally arrived in Northern Ireland. Health chiefs had warned us it was on its way. Let's hope they now have their act together in order to deal with it.

Our thoughts have to be with the first victim - and those who will inevitably follow. And particularly with medical staff and others on the front line battling to contain it.

But as for the pastors and Peta pointing the finger over Covid-19 in order to back up their own beliefs - in time of crisis that's in much the same poor taste as Wuhan Market's dodgy soup.

And every bit as batty.

Trek to work a walk on wildside

Statistics out this week show that 'only 11%' of people here walk to work every day. Seriously - that many? With our dodgy pavements, the cruel weather, the many junctions with poor crossings, the drivers scorching past through puddles showering pedestrians with mucky water, walking to work is a Bear Grylls' challenge. Impressive to learn that 11% of workers here are tough and gutsy enough to even try.

Rivals’ talk could benefit Bernie

Bernie Sanders

As Oscar Wilde said, the one thing worse that being talked about is not being talked about. As in life so in the contest to find a Democratic Party candidate to run for the presidency in the upcoming US election. During a televised debate this week every single candidate spoke extensively about Donald Trump. In the next, they all - bar Bernie Sanders - extensively castigated Bernie. Perhaps they're missing the point that being talked about is never a disadvantage in politics.

PM Boris needs to take a few notes from Whitney...

PM Boris Johnston

A controversial concert featuring a hologram of the late Whitney Houston surrounded by a live band and dancers is now on tour. Further concerts featuring big names who are sadly no longer with us are also planned.

Maybe they could do one with a hologram of Boris Johnson?

Boris has been a bit out of the picture of late. Until he resurfaced at PM's Questions in the Commons this week there had been some talk about where on earth he'd disappeared to.

His absence prompted a meme of the Where's Wally variety. Where's Boris?

And he still hasn't actually explained. Asked to account for his failure to show up in areas where many homes and businesses have been devastated by flood (and worse, lives lost) he just went off on a tangent.

Jeremy Corbyn, who isn't the sharpest of Commons' performers, dubbed him the Part-Time Prime Minister.

Good line. It may stick.

Boris seems suddenly to have lost a bit of his fizz. What he needs is a big Whitney-style number to try to justify his reluctance to show in flood ravaged areas.

"If I should stay I'll only be in your way. So I'll go, but I know, I'll think of you each step of the way."