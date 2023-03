'Firmly in the crosshairs this week has been the hapless Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, criticised for "acting like a dictator" and making "Stalinist" threats over vaccine supply.'

Meghan Markle thinks she gets it rough from the media? Firmly in the crosshairs this week has been the hapless Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, criticised for "acting like a dictator" and making "Stalinist" threats over vaccine supply.