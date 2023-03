Belfast publican Willie Jack pictured a his pub, The Duke of York, in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter, which is to remain closed along with the Harp Bar. Credit: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

In keeping with my current occupation - "woman with too much time on her hands" - I logged on earlier this week to the National Careers Service's helpful new online tool, a skills assessment questionnaire designed at pointing people in the direction of an alternative job should the pandemic scupper their current one.