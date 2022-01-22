1972 was Northern Ireland’s darkest year: ‘There was a bomb, then another… Chunks of the city fell apart around us’

As the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday approaches, writer and Belfast Telegraph columnist Malachi O’Doherty looks back half a century to our darkest year, when he was a young journalist witnessing the unfolding horror of the Troubles

Bristol LH's Nos 1108 and 1109 burn in the aftermath of Bloody Friday at Great Victoria Street depot on July 21st 1972 - Credit - British Pathe LTD

Malachi O'Doherty Sat 22 Jan 2022 at 01:00