We've been ambivalent to both, but today's situation is deadlier

'Other similarities between the Troubles period and the pandemic: most of us did not see the dead and the damaged.' Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

There was some amusement last week over a clip from a Mark Patterson show on Radio Ulster. A woman commenting on the stress of living through the pandemic, contrasted it with the Troubles. In the troubles, she said, you got shot or blown up but you didn't have the Covid.