Creating opposition could compromise NI’s political system

If no party wants to join Executive then it will cease to be viable

When Doug Beattie refused to say for sure that he would be ready to serve as Deputy First Minister to Michelle O’Neill, he was attacked on two fronts. One assumption, played up by Sinn Féin, was that this was essentially sectarian. Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill both used variants of the line that the days of ‘nationalists need not apply’ were over.