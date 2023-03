We require a non-selective system that prioritises literacy

'With all the concern about how to manage the academic selection tests, I was inclined to join the voices on Twitter that said, in effect, I failed, but I'm okay now.'

With all the concern about how to manage the academic selection tests, I was inclined to join the voices on Twitter that said, in effect, I failed, but I'm okay now. Because I was entered into the 11-Plus in 1962. The markers determined that I hadn't done well enough and I was sent to a Christian Brothers' secondary school.