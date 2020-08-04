Hume suggested power-sharing in 1972... little did he think he'd wait 30 years for it to materialise
Future SDLP leader's plan was a compromise between majority rule and a united Ireland
Malachi O'Doherty
For God's sake, lads, give me a break. This was John Hume saying something he never said during an interview. It was during the party conference one year at the Killyhevlin and Hume had been standing with a group of party colleagues during an interval. The cameras had gathered round to capture the image of the party leader relaxing. But Hume was having a fag and he didn't want to be seen on television smoking.