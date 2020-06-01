I once passed a counterfeit note, just like George Floyd, but no one tried to squeeze the life out of me

Every time that race riots erupt in the States, the reason is always the same: police brutality

The last time I was in Washington was four years ago. I have been to the United States a few times, but not a lot. I had been to Baltimore on that trip and stayed with friends from the university. I had met them through the John Hewitt Summer School. They had invited me to do a reading in a wee theatre and to interact with some of the artistic community.