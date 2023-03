I would respect those who march for Black Lives Matter more if they only risked their own safety

Take a chance with your own health by all means but you'll not be taking it with mine, argues Malachi O'Doherty

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Custom House Square, Belfast, in memory of George Floyd (Rebecca Black/PA)

Malachi O'Doherty Tue 9 Jun 2020 at 09:16