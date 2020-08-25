If Covid is about the State and its face-recognition technology, why do they make us all wear masks?

The theory that the virus is real and it kills people is so outlandish that no one could believe it, says Malachi O'Doherty

The New Yorker reporter had a clever question that throws doubt on the face recognition technology development conspiracy theory. He said: "Why then do they want us to wear masks?" Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Malachi O'Doherty Tue 25 Aug 2020 at 08:00