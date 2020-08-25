If Covid is about the State and its face-recognition technology, why do they make us all wear masks?
The theory that the virus is real and it kills people is so outlandish that no one could believe it, says Malachi O'Doherty
Malachi O'Doherty
There are some amazing theories out there to explain why our governments want us to socially distance and wear face masks, as if that was a mystery. In a recent article in the New Yorker, a protester claimed that social distancing helps secret experimentation into face recognition technology.