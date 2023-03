Rev Ian Paisley manipulated extremists... just as Trump does

A protester screams "freedom" inside the Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

It wouldn't do any harm for some of our loyalists with memories of the early period of the Troubles to go and talk to the militias which are preparing for war in the US.