My utility bills now cost £60 a week. Pensioners are in big trouble

Europe now on a knife-edge due to war and fuel cost increases

The cost of heating our homes has went way up

We’ve just got our gas bill for the last quarter. At the end of December, we were in credit by a little over £100. Our direct debits continued monthly paying £84 for January, February and March.

The bill outstanding after that is £205. That comes to about £540 we have been charged for the gas we have used since Christmas.

We only use gas for home heating and hot water. We cook with electricity and supplement home heating with a wood stove.

So we have an electricity bill to deal with and more logs to buy.

I’m estimating that heating and lighting the home and running a kitchen, a television and a couple of computers will cost about £3,000 a year at current rates or £60 a week. And those prices are still rising, though warmer weather is coming and some costs will come down.

My state pension is £7,808 a year.

Anyone whose income is limited to that is in big trouble now.

I drive a car but not more than about 10,000 miles a year. For travel about town on my own, I prefer to use the bike. It’s faster.

These bills have not knocked us into the red. I have an income from freelance journalism and I share these household costs with my wife.

But there have been other times in my life, and may be again, when I simply wouldn’t have been able to manage a spike in basic living costs like that.

The lesson from the global scene is that nothing is reliably stable.

And I am wondering now if we might be returning to the standard of living that I knew as a child and young adult.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is warning the Republic that they may be approaching a war-time economy. Not only are fuel prices soaring, but he anticipates shortages of foodstuffs. Ukraine is the breadbasket of Europe and is unlikely to produce a wheat harvest this year.

What this means is that we may have poverty and hunger in Europe on a scale that we have not known in our lifetimes and such as the welfare state was created to end.

At current prices, surely most people can not now afford central heating.

I suppose you could argue that we survived living in cold homes before and therefore can again.

At home in Riverdale, we did not have central heating. Nobody had. We heated the living room with a coal fire augmented on particularly cold days by a paraffin heater at the other side of the room.

If you wanted to have a bath in the cold bathroom, you pulled out the damper to get the fire roaring to heat up the back boiler. I’m conscious now that some readers have no idea what these terms mean.

We were obsessed with finding and blocking draughts. We were plagued with them.

We suffered ailments now unheard of. Chillblains anybody? You get them when you come in out of the cold and heat up too quickly.

I remember them as red swellings on my toes from sitting with my feet too close to the fire. I find comfort in the smells of coal smoke or paraffin, which should alarm me or set the mind reflecting on climate change and pollution. They remind me of a cosy home.

Less memorable is the experience of waking up in a cold house and washing with cold water.

My parents then told us that we were well off compared with how things had been for them during the war.

Then they’d immediately contradict their faith in our relatively indulgent lifestyle with the shout of, ‘Who left the immersion heater on? Do you think money grows on trees? You’ll be a bit more careful when you have to pay those bills yourself’.

In those days you went upstairs to a cold bedroom and slithered into the chilly sheets and scrunched your whole body up tight to get warm.

Older people remembered rationing. Indeed, they seemed to speak of old discomforts nostalgically. It’s hard to be as sentimental when you are looking ahead to discomfort and penury, as you can when looking back.

Pensioners have been warning us for years that their pensions and benefits are so low that they often have to choose between heating their homes or having an adequate meal.

That was before this crisis. For them, it can only get much worse unless the government takes on the burden of these growing costs.

How can they not if the inevitable for those who are already poor is malnutrition and hypothermia?

Yet we are still in a pandemic and the governments have given up on paying us to stay at home and stop spreading it.

Covid is currently all around us.

My wife and I have just had it and so have many of our friends. Don’t be telling anybody that it is just like a bad cold.

For me, that is how it was but for others it is much worse and they are fed up hearing it being dismissed as no big deal. Nor can we be sure that another variant won’t be more deadly.

I was amazed at the initial bounty of the exchequer, but it was all explained then as easy money because interest rates were low but now with burgeoning inflation, interest rates will rise and the debt inherited from one crisis will be a warning against public money being spent to ease us through the next.

Wrap up warm, folks.