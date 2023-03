And nationalists should admit they're happy with the status quo

By 1921 the island was partitioned, leading to border checkpoints like this one between Newry and Dundalk in 1981

Partition was felt like a violation in my family, one which was spread across Derry and Donegal. It could not have been anything else for a generation in which a boy visiting an aunt might have to pass through a B Special checkpoint, the same generation having known times when there was no obstruction there.