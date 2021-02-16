Politicians need to be more than sum of their convictions
NI could do with a charismatic leader like Nicola Sturgeon
Malachi O'Doherty
One thing we learnt from the Brexit referendum is that it takes a big personality to deliver constitutional change. That campaign started with Nigel Farage and was taken over by Boris Johnson. Both are great performers, hugely irresponsible, but capable of charming masses of people into following them into the sort of change that will make a big difference to their lives.