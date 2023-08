Nightmare scenario for peace process if last week’s blunder sparks exodus of Catholic officers

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne pictured during an update on the data breach at Police Headquarters, Knock Road, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

We are all concentrating on the Executive as the vulnerable linchpin of the peace process, but it isn’t the only one. The PSNI is another.