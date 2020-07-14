So, Gerry Adams waits 27 years to tell us he doesn't believe in consent principle and no one even notices

There would be uproar if a unionist did the same, but ex-SF president just gets away with it, says Malachi O'Doherty

Imagine a political leader who has taken his party through a radical transformation in the way in which Gerry Adams drew Sinn Fein into the Good Friday Agreement. And then imagine him standing before the massed ranks of his party and the IRA and contradicting the fundamentals of that agreement and no one calling him out on it.