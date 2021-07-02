Soldier F may rest content he is not going to jail but his place in history is as an embarrassment to his country
It’s a matter of historical record that British paras opened fire and killed innocent people, the only thing missing is prosecution, writes author Malachi O’Doherty
Malachi O'Doherty
The British paratroopers sent into action on Bloody Sunday had a responsibility to protect the lives of civilians in danger. From their perspective, the people who had joined the illegal civil rights march were British citizens, even if some might have said they weren’t.