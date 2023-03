In hard times even the smallest success feels like a victory

'A special Happy Christmas to students, who must be wondering by now if they are the victims of an undeclared experiment. They have been treated brutally.'

It's beginning to look a lot less like Christmas, but the cards are sent and the presents are wrapped and the tree is up. I've seen It's A Wonderful Life again and made my annual trip to the Shankill for the locally smoked salmon, but the routines have changed, of course.