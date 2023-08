Pride exemplifies inclusivity, acceptance and support for all

Malachi was presented with a Barbie doll by Belfast Butterfly Club to thank him for his support

I have a Barbie doll. It (not ‘she’ or ‘they’) has sat proudly for years on a shelf in my study to remind me of a piece of work I am proud of. Some years ago, before the Equality Commission was formed out of previous rights organisations, I wrote a story about the ill-treatment of members of the Belfast Butterfly Club.