The idea that the elderly ought to make way for the young led to crisis in our care homes, writes Malachi O'Doherty

The argument in favour of isolating the old and letting everybody else get back to normal never actually goes as far as to say, "sure, they don't matter anyway", but that's in there

There is an understated idea at the heart of the disgruntlement about lockdown. It is so nasty that those who push this idea are embarrassed to state it clearly in all its implication, but those that have ears can hear.