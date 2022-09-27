Unionism paying the price for never trying to win over Catholics
Parties will have to adapt to survive in a changing Northern Ireland
Malachi O'Doherty
If I was a real unionist, what might I do to try to secure the Union? I would be anxious that something needs to be done. For the first century of Northern Ireland’s existence, it had pegged its hopes to demography. So long as there was a Protestant majority and so long as Protestants could be encouraged to believe that the Union was theirs and in their interests, there was no problem.