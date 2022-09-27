Unionism paying the price for never trying to win over Catholics

Parties will have to adapt to survive in a changing Northern Ireland

The tragedy for Unionism is that it is still paying the price for never having tried to win Catholics over to the idea that preserving the Union might be a good idea.

If I was a real unionist, what might I do to try to secure the Union? I would be anxious that something needs to be done. For the first century of Northern Ireland’s existence, it had pegged its hopes to demography. So long as there was a Protestant majority and so long as Protestants could be encouraged to believe that the Union was theirs and in their interests, there was no problem.