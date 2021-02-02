Virtuous or vicious, we're still going round in circles
Anti-sectarianism a problem for all parties, not just DUP and SF
Malachi O'Doherty
There is a little more sectarianism in the air. Throughout the period since the Agreement, we have seen that politics here shifts between vicious circles and virtuous circles. For a time, political parties will recognise that their advantage lies in co-operation, magnanimity, the easing of tension. We have seen many examples of that, most starkly the relationship between Martin McGuinness and Ian Paisley and the Paisley family's tributes to McGuinness after his death.