Why it's best to keep your nose out of what you don't understand... From Ardoyne to Armenia, you shouldn't judge other people

About 20 years ago, I was invited to attend a conference on journalism in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. When I told security in Heathrow where I was going, they said they had never heard of the place. Armenia had, however, been through three huge upheavals - the collapse of the Soviet Union, a massive earthquake and a war with Azerbaijan over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh - so it had been in the news.