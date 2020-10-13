Why it's best to keep your nose out of what you don't understand... From Ardoyne to Armenia, you shouldn't judge other people

The Armenian flag (AP)

Malachi O'Doherty

About 20 years ago, I was invited to attend a conference on journalism in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. When I told security in Heathrow where I was going, they said they had never heard of the place. Armenia had, however, been through three huge upheavals - the collapse of the Soviet Union, a massive earthquake and a war with Azerbaijan over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh - so it had been in the news.