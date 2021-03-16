Why loyalist violence over the Northern Ireland Protocol is a non-starter
Only the Provisionals were able to sustain a lengthy campaign
Malachi O'Doherty
Are the loyalists getting restive? That's the big concern. When the DUP explains its decision to meet with the Loyalist Communities Council, it refers to the model of peace processing. Other parties had talked to the IRA to get peace. It simply follows that precedent for unionists to talk to those with influence in the loyalist paramilitary culture to assuage their passions.