Why loyalist violence over the Northern Ireland Protocol is a non-starter

Only the Provisionals were able to sustain a lengthy campaign

'The key lesson from their experience is not that some new force can come along and build into a slick and frightening terror campaign that will have to be taken into account at the highest level of Government decision-making.' (stock photo)

Are the loyalists getting restive? That's the big concern. When the DUP explains its decision to meet with the Loyalist Communities Council, it refers to the model of peace processing. Other parties had talked to the IRA to get peace. It simply follows that precedent for unionists to talk to those with influence in the loyalist paramilitary culture to assuage their passions.