Republicans prefer reviving old grievances to progress

'There is a simple way of assessing how bad the modern Sinn Feiner has to believe things were here during unionist rule.'

I don't suppose Twitter is a good indicator of the thinking of a cross-section of Sinn Fein voters - and I hope it isn't. First, you have to discount the trolls who can't be assumed to actually believe what they say. There may be many different reasons for anonymity on social media, but cowardice and hypocrisy have to be counted among them.