Many are not aware of the human rights violation and environmental impact of fast fashion

Greenwashing and corporate greed is literally costing lives

It was Earth Day on Saturday April 22. This national awareness day can quickly become a day for tidal corporate greenwashing where we are sold more stuff that we don’t need and the environment is degraded as a marketing tool. Many brands will use the environment as a prop for their Earth Day campaigns, capitalising off nature without doing anything to protect it.

The models are dressed in clean, crisp whites or styled in an earthy green colour palette, and words like ‘eco-inspired’ populate the webpage. Some retailers add a ‘resale’ section to their website, thinking that this will balance out not paying garment workers and not reducing the number of garments they are producing. They push us into purchasing something (anything!) from their ‘biodegradable’ clothing lines and promise that they’re part of a ‘greener and more sustainable’ future because ‘one tree is planted with every order.’

These paradoxes felt particularly jarring this year. Earth Day came only 2 days before the 10-year commemoration of the Rana Plaza disaster.

Monday April 22 marked 10 years since the collapse of the Rana Plaza factory building in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where 1,138 garment workers were killed. The day before the building collapsed, garments workers had reported cracks in the building walls to their managers, but their concerns fell on deaf ears. Garment workers were told that they’d be fired if they didn’t keep working, and with many unable to afford to lose their wages and no union to represent them, they had no option but to carry on.

After Rana Plaza in 2013, over 190 companies signed a safety accord to protect workers and stop it from ever happening again. Yet, over 10 years later, brands continue to maximise profit and fail to guarantee basic pay, as well as health and safety rights for their workers. Many garment workers are not paid a living wage, refused toilets breaks, and still don’t have access to clean water.

Levi’s — the same brand that wished us all a ‘Happy Earth Day to our favourite planet’ on Saturday — is one of the brands that still hasn’t signed the above accord.

Instead, they took to Instagram to tell us that ‘doing right by our one and only home’ is ‘just the right thing to do’. At the same, Levi’s garment workers in Ethiopia earn as little as 26 dollars a month and Levi’s own sustainability report found health and safety violations in over 50% of factories. Surely protecting garment workers and paying them a living wage is also ‘the right thing to do’?

Unfortunately, in the world of fast fashion and retail, Levi’s aren’t the exception but the rule.

Ten years later, and fashion is faster than ever. 75 million garment workers (mostly women) work in precarious, unsafe conditions and clothing brands produce 40% more than we could ever wear.

The sheer volume of clothing produced obviously creates a huge waste problem, but we never have to see that in the UK because textile waste is exported to countries like Ghana and Kanya where it ends up polluting their coastlines and beaches instead.

This problem is only getting worse. The fashion industry, at its current rate, is set to use 30% more land to grow fibres by 2030.

That’s an extra 115 million hectares of land used to grow cotton to make jeans that could otherwise be used to grow food. I favour the latter option: you can’t eat your clothes and given that we produce between 80 and 100 billion new pieces of clothing each year, we’ve certainly got enough to do us.

Having mastered the art of greenwash, many consumers genuinely don’t know about the human rights violations and environmental impact associated with fast fashion.

That’s why it was equally interesting to read the National Attitudes and Behaviours Survey that the Environmental Protection Agency in Ireland published on Monday, the same day as Rana Plaza. This survey looked at attitudes to textiles in 2021, revealing that 21% people buy clothes several times a week and 65% of what they call ‘High Frequency’ purchasers are women under 50-years-old. 1 in 3 young women, the biggest portion of consumers, consider garments worn once or twice to be ‘old’.

This is my demographic, and one of the reasons why I am interested in raising awareness about this issue.

What’s clear from survey attitudes is a lack of knowledge when it comes to fast fashion, and an appetite to address a skills gap. 68% people wanted better information on how to dispose of clothes.

The same percentage wanted brands to offer takeback services for unwanted clothes. 47% people also said they would have liked to repair clothes but didn’t have the skills to do it. Finally, just over a third of people saw a clear link between the consumption of textiles and climate change.

Rana Plaza revealed the truth about corporate greed profiteering of cheap labour, literally costing lives.

Fashion is an industry which builds power and intensifies inequalities, but it’s an industry that we all participate in. After all, we all wear clothes.

With 52 fashion seasons a year instead of 4, it can be hard to resist buying new, but we need to prioritise swapping, lending, mending, hiring, repairing, reusing and buying second-hand.

We need to celebrate the clothes we already own and keep showing up until we end the fast fashion era. If you have a choice in what you buy and where you buy it from, think carefully about where you put your pound. Think first about the garment workers who made your clothes.