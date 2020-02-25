Martin O'Neill's new address is Jurassic Park... and it won't be too long before dull Mourinho is joining him

Old school: the ‘just don’t lose’ brand of football espoused by Martin O’Neill and Jose Mourinho is unlikely to come back into fashion

In the good old days, it was easy to get a 'local angle' after a Premier League manager had bitten the dust. All we had to do was throw Martin O'Neill's name onto the list of possible replacements.

Lazy, uninspired journalism? Indeed... but not without foundation.

There was a time when the former Northern Ireland captain's moniker was one of the first on the lips that matter when a big job was up for grabs.

And why not? Martin was young, articulate, intelligent, shrewd, inspirational... and successful.

Having cut his managerial teeth with Wycombe Wanderers - and enduring a brief, frustrating spell with Norwich - the ex-Distillery and Nottingham Forest midfielder made waves at Leicester, guiding the unfashionable Foxes to two League Cup victories and top-10 Premier League status.

Leeds were the first 'big' club to come calling, but our Martin resisted the temptation following an emotional appeal from fans who held up thousands of 'Don't Go, Martin' posters at a packed Filbert Street.

The lure of Celtic proved irresistible, however, a couple of years later, with the Kilrea man's subsequent title-peppered achievements at Parkhead demanding comparisons with the late, great Jock Stein.

It's no secret that Martin, then in his late 40s, was on a shortlist of one when Sir Alex Ferguson first announced - then later recanted - his wish to retire as Manchester United manager.

But that was nearly 20 years ago and, although rather awkwardly billed as 'Britain's most successful active football manager' when he took the reigns at Forest last year, 2005 was the last time Martin lifted silverware.

The Championship outfit's recruitment of a 66-year-old who, as a 371-appearance player at the City Ground, had helped Brian Clough's upstarts to a First Division title and two European Cups, was clearly based on romantic nostalgia rather than hard-nosed pragmatism by a club desperate to return to the big league after two decades away.

But although his successes at Leicester and Celtic undoubtedly deserve our admiration, Martin's subsequent CV doesn't stand up to close scrutiny.

On paper, his time with Aston Villa reads well, with the club twice finishing in the top six.

But the former Gaelic player spent a fortune at Villa Park - a lot of which went on expensive, non-scoring centre-forwards such as Chris Sutton, John Carew and Emile Heskey - and pushed the wage bill to scary heights, ultimately quitting after club owner Randy Lerner refused to make any more dosh available.

He made a bright start at Sunderland, saving them from relegation, but was sacked after a poor run of no wins in eight games.

It was the quality of the football, however - or rather the lack of it - that ultimately put paid to Martin, both at Sunderland and the Republic of Ireland.

"Hard to watch" was putting it mildly. This was "stink the place out" fare; defensive, unadventurous, shapeless and mind-numbingly dull.

There were some highlights amid the dross; victory over Germany on a memorable night in Dublin, qualifying for Euro 2016 after seeing off Bosnia in the play-off and beating the Italians during the tournament itself.

A more accurate barometer, however, might be the Nations League campaign, in which the Republic created fewer chances than any other team, and only the hopeless minnows of San Marino scored fewer goals (zero to the Republic's pitiful one).

You don't have to be an avid criminologist like Martin to realise how criminal, in a footballing sense, that stat was.

When he quit the international job in 2018, there were numerous accounts in the southern press about Martin being aloof, unengaging and falling out with various players - a similar claim was made after his short, painful spell at Forest ended abruptly.

But few professionals genuinely adore their manager (Martin wasn't bosom-buddies with Clough either); indeed, it isn't a prerequisite for either side. Respect, however, is.

And the modern-day football of Klopp, Guardiola et al has moved on too much for past glories and supposedly 'safe hands' to inspire players who weren't even born when Martin was last en vogue.

Martin is now, reluctantly, in the Jurassic Park-style 'dinosaur' habitat currently occupied by the likes of Sam Allardyce, Neil Warnock, Tony Pulis, Steve McClaren and Mark Hughes - and, if he's not careful, Jose Mourinho could soon be joining them.

Forget the 'Special One' hype; Mourinho's football philosophy isn't that far removed from O'Neill's and his excuses are similar when things go belly up; not me, guv, it's the rubbish players I was saddled with.

Really? Mourinho has been in charge of two of the world's three richest, most attractive clubs and, despite having virtually unlimited resources at his disposal (and winning trophies), both Real Madrid and Manchester United were delighted and relieved to get rid of him and his turgid, cynical, just-don't-lose football.

Take away the money and it's hard to see Mourinho, who is now 57 and boring the pants off Spurs fans, faring any better than O'Neill at, say, Sunderland or Forest, or helming an international team with limited available talent such as the Republic.

It's all a far cry from 2003, when the young, brash and dark, curly haired Portuguese sensationally introduced himself to the wider footballing world courtesy of leading unfancied Porto to a Uefa Cup final win in Seville; less than a year later he'd be sprinting in that iconic raincoat down the Old Trafford gravel track en route to a Champions League triumph.

The better known, more accomplished and widely revered - yet ultimately defeated - manager that balmy night in Spain almost 17 years ago? Martin O'Neill.

One more thing

I’m no fan of Jose Mourinho and neither, it seems, is Stan Collymore, who informs us in his Mirror column that Spurs “have not progressed” under the boul’ Jose and are “going backwards and dying a slow death”. Spurs were 14th in the EPL when he took over and are now fifth. Some fans might welcome a “slow death” like that.