Age no concern for American politicians as they show why the world still needs oldsters

We are accustomed to thinking of America as a young country, with all the energy, and perhaps brashness, of youth. But the most distinguishing mark of the US presidential election so far this year has been the plethora of oldsters in the political arena. It's a fiesta of septuagenarians!

There's President Trump, confident of winning again, aged 73. There's the Democrat considered to be have the most realistic chance of beating Trump - Joe Biden, aged 77. There's the socialist firebrand Bernie Sanders, aged 78. The feminist favourite, meanwhile, is left-of-centre Elizabeth Warren, who is 70.

Another possible challenger could be multi-billionaire and 77-year-old Michael Bloomberg. And presiding over so much of the political theatre is the glamorous and forceful Nancy Pelosi, who, at 79, can rip up the text of a Trump speech without batting a false eyelash.

We can bet too that Hillary Clinton (72) even if she's not a candidate, will be a full-on campaign activist.

Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana, looks like a positive outlier at a mere 38. There's no problem with Pete being gay - but in a contest where old guys and gals litter the field, his tender age sure makes him unusual.

Not only are so many of the political contenders mostly past the Biblical three score year and 10, they're also capable of acting like irresponsible teenagers - from The Donald's boastful tweeting swaggers to Bernie's Fidel Castro act of radical leftie out to destroy wicked old capitalism. The measured wisdom supposed to be associated with age isn't always to the fore.

Yet at a time when discourse over pensions and the desirable (or fiscally sensible) age of retirement is a mainstream issue, it's encouraging for senior citizens to observe so many active, frankly elderly, leaders in the political arena.

These American oldsters have shown fizz and energy, even when they have had health problems associated with age (Bernie Sanders' heart trouble, Joe Biden's senior moments). Like Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones, Trump, Sanders, Pelosi, Biden, Warren and Bloomberg could be role models for other septuagenarians who don't want to retire yet from the hurly-burly of an active working life. Being in that category myself, I can identify.

Still, generational power needs to be kept in balance. A gerontocracy - majority rule by the old - would not be good for any society. Progress means going forward and the driving force for innovation will always be the young. A bunch of oldies would never have formed the core collective intelligence of Silicon Valley or, like Mark Zuckerberg, invented Facebook, as he did aged 19. Original thinking is highly correlated with youth: creative artists may do good work in old age, but it is mostly a repetition of their youthful productivity.

Mathematicians are reckoned to reach their peak between the ages of 17 and 23. Second or third languages learned before the age of 24 are absorbed by the youthful brain; after the mid-twenties it's harder to acquire that fluency. Novelists often run out of ideas after middle age and turn to writing books based on fact or reportage. Young people may be justified with being impatient with their elders - the young know that the future belongs to them, while the old are custodians of the past.

(A current form of inter-generational insult is 'Okay, boomer!' directed at the 'baby-boom generation' born just after the Second World War. It's amusing, but not strictly applicable to Ireland, since there was no baby-boom in Ireland in the Forties or Fifties; indeed, there were loud lamentations at the falling population.)

So even if, as seems likely, America does elect a septuagenarian this autumn, the country's leader will need around him - unlikely to be a her, this time - a cohort of people who are a lot younger.

And often a multi-generational approach is enriching. Climate-change warrior Greta Thunberg (17) has angrily accused older generations of ruining her future and yet she has teamed up very harmoniously with the 93-year-old David Attenborough.

As iconic theatre director Peter Brook - aged 94 - has said about forming any working ensemble: "Everyone brings something to the table." Diversity in any policy group is itself creative, as the sociologist Matthew Syed has shown in his book Rebel Ideas. With a mix of class, ethnicity, gender - and age - there is a greater dynamism of ideas, including the dynamism of dissent which arises from diversity.

The challenge for the young is to appreciate that experience really does count for something. The challenge for the old is to keep up with the world as it changes. The screen actor Kirk Douglas lived well past his century, but he could never adjust to a new Hollywood - for him, it would always be Burt Lancaster and Marlon Brando.

What's astonishing about the American political septuagenarians is that they don't seem to display the best values associated with the elderly - more patience, the tolerance wrought by time, the measured weighing of words and a forgiving attitude to the human failings of their opponents. No - they're in it for the fight and they'll be in full combat mode for the prize.

It may be left to young Pete Buttigieg to show maturity!