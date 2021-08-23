I’m at an age when, sadly, I’m seeing many old friends die, yet hardly ever from Covid
Mary Kenny
Sarah Grazebrook was an enchanting woman who I knew as a comic novelist and creative writing teacher. This summer, she felt a little off-colour and tired and by July had lost her appetite. Because of Covid restrictions, she had found it awkward to see her GP and she didn’t press for an appointment. Finally, her husband insisted she get a blood test; when it came back, she was diagnosed with a virulent leukaemia. She died within three weeks.