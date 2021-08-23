I’m at an age when, sadly, I’m seeing many old friends die, yet hardly ever from Covid 

Old age: Those of us born in the 1940s and 50s are now used to their contemporaries passing away. Stock image posed by models. Credit: CORBIS

Sarah Grazebrook was an enchanting woman who I knew as a comic novelist and creative writing teacher. This summer, she felt a little off-colour and tired and by July had lost her appetite. Because of Covid restrictions, she had found it awkward to see her GP and she didn’t press for an appointment. Finally, her husband insisted she get a blood test; when it came back, she was diagnosed with a virulent leukaemia. She died within three weeks.