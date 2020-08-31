Island nations can become literally insular... is this the hidden cost of coronavirus?

When I was 18 years of age, I had occasion to visit the Gare de l'Est in Paris. I don't even remember why I was there, but I remember a vivid moment of the experience. I gazed on the line of trains waiting to depart from their platforms: the destination boards read "Varsovie" (Warsaw), "Moscou" (Moscow), "Istanbul" and "Pekin". This was what it meant to be a continent. You could take a train all the way to Russia, or Turkey, or China, all overland.