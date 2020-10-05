It is time we told young people truth about sex

Young people, according to a recent report, are very confused on the issue of "consent" in an intimate relationship. Some are not entirely clear what "consent" is. Some aren't sure if it's ongoing, or temporary. Some feel unable to voice their consent, or lack of consent, within a relationship. Some lack the confidence to express their "desires and dislikes". Some are worried about feeling bullied, or forced, into sexual relationships, or acts. Some are afraid of repercussions if they refuse to yield. Some are afraid of being judged, rejected, or described as "frigid".