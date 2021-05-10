Lip service apart, when were women valued in the home?
Mary Kenny
Abolish the "woman in the home" clause in the Irish constitution. That seems to be the judgment of the Citizens' Assembly. The 99-member body concluded that Article 41.2, affirming that "the state recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives to the state a support without which the common good cannot be achieved", should go. The phrasing is outdated and the pledge is a hindrance to gender equality. Fair comment. So, let the people decide at a referendum.