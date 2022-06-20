| 10.1°C Belfast

Close

Premium

Mary Kenny

Prince Charles must sometimes envy Michael D Higgins who doesn’t get a king-sized thrashing for voicing an opinion

Mary Kenny

Irish President Michael D Higgins with the Prince of Wales (Danny Lawson/PA) Expand

Close

Irish President Michael D Higgins with the Prince of Wales (Danny Lawson/PA)

Irish President Michael D Higgins with the Prince of Wales (Danny Lawson/PA)

Irish President Michael D Higgins with the Prince of Wales (Danny Lawson/PA)

When the Prince of Wales contemplates the matter, he must sometimes envy President Michael D Higgins, who seems to have so much more leeway in expressing his opinions .

Whenever Prince Charles – who is now effectively regent, since Queen Elizabeth is in such frail health – is heard to speak his mind about anything other than the blandest of topics, he gets thrashed by the British media and constitutional experts.

Top Videos

Privacy