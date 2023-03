The majority of people enjoy alcohol moderately but we need more research into alcoholism and more accessible treatment

Doctors are objecting to new laws allowing pubs and clubs to stay open until the early hours but there are other ways of looking at the subject of alcoholism. Photo: Vershinin

Public health doctors have been objecting to the proposed liberalisation of the licensing laws – pubs and clubs will be allowed to stay open until the small hours, and there are concerns that revellers will be reeling home at 6am after a night of heavy drinking.