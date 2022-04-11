There are a few aches and pains but to live to be old is a privilege that has its joys

Earlier this week, I reached another milestone in senior citizen status — yes, hard to ignore my palindromic date of birth: 4/4/44. Those of us who came of age in the glorious 1960s may find it difficult to identify with being old — why, we were the youth generation, who wore lapel-badges saying ‘Never trust anyone over 30’ — but that’s just what we are. Old biddies and old gits exchanging conversations about “the organ recital” (the current litany of health complaints).