Little miracle: But do we really want to witness the gritty reality that childbirth often involves? Credit: Getty Images

Goodness knows we’ve seen plenty of screen scenes from the labour wards in recent years, with women yelling, shrieking, groaning, pushing, their legs apart and aloft on medical stirrups. But Dr Adam Kay has surely taken it to a new level with his best-seller This Is Going to Hurt, now turned into a BBC drama series.