Look who’s talking: Prince William and his wife Kate listen to the Queen as she appears on a big screen with a message for attendees to mark the opening day of the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Photo: Alberto Pezzali/Getty Images

At a level of everyday, private conversation in Britain, you hear concerns expressed that Queen Elizabeth may be in the final furlong of her long life. There’s a problem with her health that Buckingham Palace is not explaining.