McDermott the key for rejuvenated Glens

Glentoran are throwing plenty of cash about these days, but this should not detract from the incredible job their coach Mick McDermott has done at The Oval.

It's all very well being able to bring in highly rated players however it is up to the coach to find a formula and strategy for them all to gel together and become a team.

Mick has obviously coached all around the world and has an excellent reputation but I'm surprised by how quickly he has been able to turn things around in east Belfast and isn't it wonderful for the league?

They are currently top and I'm not saying they'll stay there until the last weekend in April, however I believe they will be even more of a threat next year.

The Glens have been able to offer big money for players and the capture of Ruadhri Donnelly on Friday is another sign of intent.

However if you look at the table, what a title race it is turning out to be. Any of the top five sides could win it.

I think my hometown club Larne are just too far behind but with victory over the Glens and Blues in the last week, they'll certainly have a say in where the Gibson Cup goes and they'll be looking to be the strongest team in the second half of the season.

Consistency will be key and the Glens have certainly shown that in recent times.

David Healy must be very frustrated at how inconsistent Linfield have been but with the strength in depth in his squad, I do feel they'll come good.

It's going to be one of the most exciting title races in recent memory and can only enhance the league's reputation.