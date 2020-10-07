Nationalists and unionists could learn from the Germans
Their experience of reunification could be helpful to Ireland
Alban Maginness
In an extraordinary quirk of history in 1989, exactly 200 years after the French Revolution, a series of peaceful democratic revolutions transformed the map of Europe, marking the end of the Soviet Union's hegemony and the restoration of democracy in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, including Poland and Hungary, who were the least compliant of the Soviet Union's vassal states.