New Taoiseach Micheal Martin deserves credit for rebuilding of party and return to government

The coalition of the two civil war rivals and the Greens could transform politics and lead to historic change in the Republic, argues Alban Maginness

In June 1963, John Fitzgerald Kennedy the President of the United States, made a memorable visit to Ireland, the land from which his forefathers had emigrated a mere two generations before. With his Irish Catholic roots, Kennedy's election to the most powerful office in the democratic world was in itself a sensation, both in America and Ireland.