Northern Ireland only improved with Jim Magilton

Michael O'Neill has quite rightly received huge acclaim for Northern Ireland's renaissance and transformation under his watch as international manager.

Yet, it should be made clear, he didn't do it alone.

And two people I feel have constantly flown under the radar in terms of praise for their contributions are coaches Jim Magilton and Stephen Robinson.

Jim especially has never been the credit he deserves over the years.

Passionate Jim, a quality player for Northern Ireland in his day, was my manager at Ipswich Town - a decent coach, good tactically, excellent motivator and brought us to the brink of the play-offs. But it wasn't good enough for the new owner at the time, Marcus Evans, who had pumped a lot of money into the club - he wanted a big high profile name so brought in Roy Keane and look how that worked out and where Ipswich are now.

I'm sure Ipswich fans would welcome him back with open arms.

But it was his time as a coach, alongside Robbo, in Michael's international set up that I felt he really made a significant contribution.

Looking back, it doesn't surprise me that Northern Ireland suddenly picked up when Billy McKinlay, who had acted as Michael's assistant, left the set-up after being appointed Watford manager and Jim and Robbo were brought in.

Billy was so serious and strait-laced, taking it to the extreme with the players. It felt as if there was a huge gap in relationship between the players and managers.

But when Jim and Robbo came on board, there was suddenly a bridge built - they were the link between the players and management. The entire camp was singing off the same hymn sheet. They were honestly the missing connection and it is no coincidence our consistency, performances and results improved.

Jim and Robbo helped move the boys in a different direction after we struggled under Michael during his first two years in the job. Now, I'm of the opinion an international manager cannot be judged on just two years, it should be measured on at least four, so credit to Michael for bringing in the necessary people, even if it was somewhat forced on him by Billy's departure to Watford. Jim and Robbo paved the way for the likes of Austin MacPhee to come through.

Jim brought an infectious positivity to the camp. Just as he was when he played, he is a born winner, who demands only the best and when that is not delivered, it can frustrate him. But I can totally understand why he has been such a hit with the kids as the Irish FA's Elite Performance Director.

He is so personable, to the point he never shuts up. But from a child's point of view, he makes them so valued by talking to them, takes a huge interest in them and I know how hard he worked to lobby UEFA for money for Northern Ireland youth football. While he is doing sterling work with Northern Ireland's youth, he is keen to get back into senior management and his ultimate ambition would be to replace Michael as Northern Ireland boss.

I was a guest at the City of Armagh Northern Ireland Supporters' Club anniversary dinner last weekend alongside Jim, Gerry Armstrong and Billy Hamilton and when the discussion moved to Jim possibly being the next Northern Ireland manager, it was well received by the supporters.

Now obviously he is in the frame alongside Robbo and under-21 boss Ian Baraclough - who seems to be the front runner.

All three know the IFA's under-age set-ups well and with young players needing to be integrated into the senior set-up during the next few years, this can only be a good thing.

But no-one will have a relationship with the young players as good as Jim. And it is a big step for a young player coming into the set-up, so knowing they have a relationship with Jim, would be hugely beneficial in their development.

The Irish FA insist they don't want to do anything with regard to a new manager until after Northern Ireland are no longer involved in the Euros and Michael has permanently returned to Stoke City.

Jim may not end up as boss, he could be conveniently overlooked by the IFA, but the contribution made by him and Robbo should never be underplayed.

They both played a massive role in Northern Ireland's revival.