Recognising role of faith groups in tackling climate crisis represents huge opportunity

You may have seen campaigners from Just Stop Oil make headlines at the Chelsea Flower Show last Thursday, throwing orange powder over one of the gardens.

However, another, unlikely climate activist made headlines the same day for raising the alarm bell on fossil fuels: Pope Francis, believe it or not.

Pope Francis’ criticism of the fossil fuel industry on Thursday directly coincided with the action of Just Stop Oil, whose key aim is to halt new fossil fuel licensing and production in the UK.

While activists were throwing orange powder in protest against oil and gas expansion in the UK, Pope Francis was voicing objection to fossil fuels in his own unique way.

Speaking in advance of World Day Of Prayer For The Care Of Creation on September 1, the Pope said that it is “absurd to permit the continued exploration and expansion of fossil fuel infrastructures”.

He called for an end to “the senseless war against creation” and urged the world to “listen to science and institute a rapid and equitable transition to end the era of fossil fuel”.

Pope Francis may not embody the radical politics or tactics of grassroots activism, but the underlying message is the same.

We’re propping up an industry that is destroying the planet.

Where environmental justice movements, like Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion and Fridays For Future, have all gained traction in the media over recent years, the Pope’s statement last week reminds us of a less obvious but highly significant ally of the climate change agenda: faith groups.

After all, faith communities effectively represent one of the largest mass political movements, comprising 84% of the world population.

Echoes of stewardship and creation care can be found in religious texts and traditions, shaping lifestyle decisions such as what people eat and how they consume.

Where the links between climate and faith are largely overlooked, we need not look far to find examples of where the agendas of these movements converge.

Take the year 2015.

That was when the Pope’s Laudato Si encyclical was published. It was also the year that the Paris Agreement was adopted.

Laudato Si (translation: ‘Praise be to you’) is a 184-page encyclical letter exploring questions of biodiversity loss, climate change and global inequality, and calling each of us to “care for our common home”.

By contrast, the Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change.

It is a 25-page document signed by 196 countries and includes commitments on reducing our emissions and limiting global temperature rise.

The Paris Agreement is where a lot of our national targets, such as net zero by 2050, have come from.

You may have heard of Laudato Si, the Paris Agreement or neither, but what’s clear is that the Pope’s Laudato Si encyclical is as much an ecological document as the Paris Agreement, advocating for global justice and care for the natural world.

However, where United Nations climate negotiations often steer clear of delving into questions of moral responsibility, Pope Francis does not shy away from talking about the ethical dimension of climate change.

The personal involvement of the Pope in the climate agenda could be due, in part, to his birthplace, Argentina — a country facing multiple climate change risks, including increased temperature rise and intense drought which will negatively impact agricultural communities and lead to conflicts over water.

Pope Francis has made the protection of the environment a cornerstone of his leadership — and other faith leaders should do the same.

After all, in many ways, faith does what science cannot.

It considers climate change as it relates to world-views and value systems, as well as scientific grounds.

Faith touches people’s hearts as well as their heads, moving people to act by appealing to the beliefs and values that they hold.

Recognising the role of faith groups in tackling the climate crisis represents a huge, untapped opportunity, because religious groups can mobilise people in far greater numbers than most movements.

We have seen some positive developments in this arena over recent years, with faith organisations, such as Christian Aid, Tearfund and Trócaire, becoming an increasingly valid voice at UN climate conferences, producing tangible impacts with regards to climate finance.

Furthermore, one-third of the 1,500 institutions committed to divesting from fossil fuel companies are faith-based organisations.

Church of Ireland, Presbyterian, Methodist and Roman Catholic churches have all committed or completed fossil fuel divestment.

This is no small feat, representing trillions of pounds of infrastructure being diverted from fossil fuels.

It’s important to note this isn’t the case for all religious institutions across the UK; the Church of England remains heavily invested in fossil fuels, refusing to cut its ties with ExxonMobil, one of the largest oil and gas companies.

To return to last Thursday, where much of the criticism of campaigning groups stems from the argument that they alienate people with their actions or leave people behind, examples of faith leaders such as Pope Francis speaking out represent an alternative approach for fostering dialogue about climate change — and our responsibility to address it.

I’m not suggesting that documents like Lauadato Si should replace scientific reports like the IPCC, but rather sit alongside them.

The likes of Pope Francis suggest a move beyond the “usual suspects” represented in climate conversations, showing how individuals and collectives, regardless of social background, all play a role in the creation of a more sustainable and inclusive world.