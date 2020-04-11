Right now, it's more important than ever before to have Easter fun with your family

I have been told in the past that I'm annoyingly upbeat. I'd hate to name and shame the miserable so-and-so who said that in the paper… but my big sister knows who she is. Siblings, eh? It's true that I'm generally a glass half full kind of person but it feels like the liquid in the glass has evaporated a fair bit over the last few weeks.

Events over the last month have completely robbed me of my ability to sleep which certainly hasn't helped.

I've always suffered from bouts of insomnia but rarely as prolonged as this. I can close my eyes for maybe an hour or so but then that's me, wide awake again in the wee small hours of the morning. It's almost as though my brain has decided that there aren't enough hours in the daytime for me to worry about the weird situation we've found ourselves in, so it's making time for a few extra during the night.

But this week I determined that, while I can't do a lot about not sleeping, I would fill my waking hours with so much physical work and distraction that I wouldn't have time to think about anything negative. I was due to be off work this week, like so many of you, having some Easter fun with the kids.

We were meant to go camping but with those plans being cancelled, I decided that the tent would instead be erected in the back garden.

Half an hour of huffing and puffing, and after a few choice words were uttered when one of the poles was momentarily missing, it was up. We filled it with cushions, blankets and fairy lights and, even if I say so myself, it was lovely.

Keen to keep busy, I decided to turn my attention to the garden furniture and, despite having absolutely no aptitude for it at all, planting a few seeds.

I can highly recommend planting seeds for adding a little burst of joy into your life. There has been such pleasure, both for myself and my children, in seeing those tiny green shoots as they started to appear over the next few days.

Fixing up our old wooden benches wasn't quite as successful. They're 15 years old and had more than served their time but had become a little dangerous, covered as they were in random splinters sticking up every which way. Sit down on one of them and your behind would have looked like it had been attacked by a porcupine.

We had determined to chuck them out this year and source some nice, new replacements but obviously that plan was scuppered with recent events.

So, I set about sanding them down and repainting them with some tins of white paint that I'd found in the depths of our garage.

The children evaporated while the hard work of sanding the benches was under way but reappeared like magic with brushes when they heard the lid pop off the paint tin. An hour later and they looked superb, brilliant white and almost brand new.

I was so chuffed with myself, and when we went to sleep that night in the tent, with my three babies snuggled in around me, I slept well for the first time in weeks. It was raining the next morning, and when we emerged to make a run for the house, we had a bit of a shock.

The benches were a mottled, blotchy disaster, standing in a puddle of white paint.

It turns out that the paint I'd used was ceiling paint which, given the evidence of my benches, isn't waterproof. Painful as it was to see the paint drip off the wood, it was worth it for the belly laughs we had.

If you too are a little below par, be kind to yourself and know that you're not alone in feeling that way.

Instead of Easter eggs, I think we need to share our thoughts and feelings with each other this weekend, to take time to reach out, at a safe distance of course, to neighbours, friends and even those who are sharing the same house to check they're okay and coping.

Although, if you can do it while eating chocolate, all the better!