A constitutional crisis without precedent may be just weeks away
The DUP is preparing to order NI civil servants to stop Irish Sea border checks — but officials might just refuse to comply
Sam McBride
Northern Ireland may be weeks away from stumbling into a constitutional crisis of a sort never seen before. Rather than arguments about partition or tribalism, the issue here would be constitutional propriety, and at its heart would be nervous civil servants, a bungling minister and a matter of immense importance — the Northern Ireland Protocol.