A constitutional crisis without precedent may be just weeks away

The DUP is preparing to order NI civil servants to stop Irish Sea border checks — but officials might just refuse to comply

Shipping news: Lorries roll off the ferry at the docks. Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Sam McBride

Northern Ireland may be weeks away from stumbling into a constitutional crisis of a sort never seen before. Rather than arguments about partition or tribalism, the issue here would be constitutional propriety, and at its heart would be nervous civil servants, a bungling minister and a matter of immense importance — the Northern Ireland Protocol.