A good man died after too much Covid misinformation – while his hero, lockdown sceptic Ivor Cummins, goes on making money from devotees
DUP councillor Paul Hamill was the victim of a pandemic of misinformation
Sam McBride
On the day that Paul Hamill died, the man whose undermining of public health advice had profoundly impacted the 46-year-old father-of-two made a typically self-assured post on Twitter. Ivor Cummins wrote about the coronavirus vaccine: “It’s the scam of the century, perhaps any century.”