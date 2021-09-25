A good man died after too much Covid misinformation – while his hero, lockdown sceptic Ivor Cummins, goes on making money from devotees

DUP councillor Paul Hamill was the victim of a pandemic of misinformation

Controversial: DUP councillor Paul Hamill, a former mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council. The father-of-two died earlier this month after contracting Covid

On the day that Paul Hamill died, the man whose undermining of public health advice had profoundly impacted the 46-year-old father-of-two made a typically self-assured post on Twitter. Ivor Cummins wrote about the coronavirus vaccine: “It’s the scam of the century, perhaps any century.”