A revised protocol won’t protect EU, but a new anti-smuggling agency certainly can

The Irish Sea border is a bureaucratic quagmire of mindless forms no one reads. Its £250m-a-year cost would be better spent on a radical alternative that both guards Brussels’ interests and fights criminality

The customs paperwork which accompanied a single book sent from England to Sam McBride

Sam McBride Belfast Telegraph Sat 25 Feb 2023 at 08:00