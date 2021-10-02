A scandal within a scandal: Just one RHI official disciplined — and several promoted
There is something rotten in how Stormont’s elite have remained unaccountable for behaviour that would get most of us sacked
Sam McBride
On the afternoon of February 15, 2016, DUP minister Jonathan Bell stood to his feet in the Northern Ireland Assembly and misled the chamber. Asking MLAs to approve the sudden closure of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI), he rebutted claims that “money has been squandered or investment lost”. “That”, he said, “is not the case”.