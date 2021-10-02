A scandal within a scandal: Just one RHI official disciplined — and several promoted

There is something rotten in how Stormont’s elite have remained unaccountable for behaviour that would get most of us sacked

Questions to answer: The launch of the RHI Inquiry report last year

Sam McBride

On the afternoon of February 15, 2016, DUP minister Jonathan Bell stood to his feet in the Northern Ireland Assembly and misled the chamber. Asking MLAs to approve the sudden closure of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI), he rebutted claims that “money has been squandered or investment lost”. “That”, he said, “is not the case”.