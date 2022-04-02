A third of our MLAs weren’t put there by the voters... and it may get even worse
Stormont’s co-option system lets party leaders act like football managers, replacing elected politicians and even subbing the subs
Sam McBride
To live in a democracy is a precious privilege, as global events constantly remind us. The ability to sack every MLA, MP and councillor at election time if we so wish, and without the slightest fear of retribution, is something far too many people in Northern Ireland fail to appreciate.